Lawmaker Decries Insecurity In Abuja, Recommends CCTV, Drones

Hon Chinedu Obika, Member Representing AMAC BWARI Federal Constituency has decried the insecurity woes within Abuja and its environs, he said Abuja is no longer safe.

Speaking with newsmen in a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker recommended the use of CCTV cameras, drones and other integrated electronic surveillance systems

Obika, recounted the incessant cases of banditry, kidnapping, one-chance operations, armed robberies among others.

“I will mention just a few cases. Greatness Olorunfemi, the young lady who died from injuries sustained when she was thrown out of the cab by “One-chance” criminals sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the city.

Similarly, a few nights ago, kidnappers invaded Chikakore District in Kubwa and kidnapped a young man from his house, as we speak his family is running around looking for funds for his ransom.

“In April this year, we woke up to the news of a young lady, Mabel Ladi who was murdered by unknown assailants.

“We also know about Blessing Karami, a student of National Open University of Nigeria, whose decomposing body was found in Karmo.

“Last month a young banker, Austin Ilom died after being freed by kidnappers who picked him up from his house in Kubwa, even after payment of a whopping N11 Million ransom” he said.

The federal lawmaker also said Abuja is too big and complex to be handled by one officer. “It is time to create network of stakeholders comprising neighbourhood associations, community groups and traditional rulers to build networks and partnership for the effective policing of our neighbourhood and localities”

On the education sector reforms, Hon Obika said the educational system in the rural FCT is in dire need of major intervention.

“Many schools in the rural FCT lack an enabling environment for learning.

“Pupils study under blown-off roofs, children sit on the ground to receive instructions, no sanitary facilities and no adequate teaching materials”

He also said some teachers are unqualified. “I dare say that the current recruitment process has created a leeway for entry of unqualified Teachers in our school system.

“This is as a result of the people in authority seeing teachers recruitment as political patronage rather than on merit and qualification” he said.

Obika further lamented the condition of the FCT Health Sector, noting most communities in the FCT lack access to medical facilities.

He added that communities like kabusa, Igu, Shere have no health centres.

On urban transportation, the lawmaker appealed to the authorities to implement a strategic transportation master plan for all FCT residents as soon as possible.

He appealed to the minister to triple his efforts towards road and housing infrastructure, complete abandoned projects and put in place mass housing scheme to solve housing deficit in the FCT