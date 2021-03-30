Leave Nigeria Now Or Be Buried– Onovo Warns ‘Fulani Terrorists’ Bandits

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Former presidential candidate of the National Conscious Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has advised gunmen and bandits ravaging parts of the country to stop terrorizing Nigerians or face the wrath of the people.

Onovo in an interface with the media on Tuesday, said the bandits, alleged to be foreigners from other West African countries, must come to terms that they have no chance against Nigerians.

He also lambasted those behind the assassination attempt on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, regretting that the bold attempt by the bandits demonstrate their determination to intimidate and subdue the indigenous peoples.

“We condemn this attempted assassination and advise these foreign Fulani terrorists to discontinue their evil plan and return to their countries as they have no chance of success against our people in their evil plan to conquer us.”

He therefore maintained that if the bandits continue their activities, “they will all be buried here in Nigeria and the ruling party will not be able to shield them from the consequences of their foolhardiness.”