Lekki Deep Sea Port To Create Over 170,000 Jobs – Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, has said that the Lekki Deep Sea Port will create over 170,000 jobs as operations commence.

Sambo who disclosed this on Monday at the inauguration of the Port, which is located in Itoke village, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, described the project as one of the major legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He noted that the commissioning of the project was made possible by the expedited manner the President handled all requests made by the Federal Ministry of Transportation concerning the Port.

”The very fact that the letter of intent between the proponents of Lekki Deep Seaport and its financial partners was signed as recently as April 2019 and by January 2023 the wide-ranging impact project is already being commissioned is a testament to the tenacity of purpose of the Federal Ministry of Transportation through the Nigerian Ports Authority.”

Sambo also expressed gratitude to Buhari for approving the Ministry’s extraordinary request to designate Lekki Deep Seaport as Customs Port and approved Wharf and its publication in the Federal Government Official Gazette in record time.

”With Seaports being under the exclusive legislative list, the Nigerian Ports Authority’s provision of a sinking fund for Lekki Deep Seaport Federal Government’s equity contribution gave this project the necessary statutory cover and financial guarantee in line with the law.

”Completing a project of the magnitude and impact of a deep seaport in a record time of 45 months shows the effectiveness of tenacious ministerial supervision, strict regulatory oversight and strong presidential backing,” Sambo said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ciu Jianchun, , said the project jointly built by five parties from four countries is a fitting example of a good business model.

”This project is a joint venture between China, Nigeria and Singapore, and is run by a French company. The model of ‘five parties from four countries’ is a way of taking advantage of the wisdom and strength of all parties,” Jianchun said.

He explained that the Port is the number one deep sea port in West Africa and one of the most modern and efficient ports in sub-Saharan Africa.

”It is estimated that the overall economic benefits will reach more than 360 billion USD, becoming a new engine of economic development that will empower the southwest region and the whole country.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, pledged that NEPZA would continue to give Lagos Free Zone, and indeed, all free zones licensed under it, the institutional support required to sustain this project and all other projects being conceptualized in the free zones.

“We are ready to lead in partnering with agencies at National and Sub-National levels, and the private sector to provide the needed support for this investment to thrive.

”Particularly, we will partner with the Nigeria Custom Service to perform its role effectively in order to achieve the objective of making this project stand as a testament to the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

”We must not allow the momentum generated by the commissioning today to wane. All hands must be on deck to sustain this reality, ” Adesugba said.