‘Let The Wind Blow’ – Ezekwesili’s Son Weighs In On Mom’s Rift With Omojuwa

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Oby Ezekwesili’s son, Chuba, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between his mom and social media influencer and blogger, Japheth Omojuwa.

The former presidential aspirant’s son defended his mother against the allegation that she consented to being a director at Alpha Reach – a company owned Omojuwa.

Chuba, in a tweet on Wednesday, claimed that his mother was being pressured by unnamed people to drop her allegation and threats of legal action against Omojuwa for listing her as a director of his company without her consent.

“Because someone is clearly lying and was expecting us to back down from asking for evidence. Letters are currently going to both the police and EFCC, so let the wind blow some more. :),” he tweeted.

Because someone is clearly lying and was expecting us to back down from asking for evidence. Letters are currently going to both the police and EFCC, so let the wind blow some more. 🙂 — Chuba Ezekwesili (@ChubaEzeks) April 14, 2021

Recall that Ezekwesili, a former education minister, had through her lawyer, Abubakar Marshal, demanded a public explanation and apology from Omojuwa for listing her as one of his company’s directors without her knowledge.

THE WHISTLER reported that Omojuwa had insisted that Ezekwesili had consented to being a director of his company in 2012 before her removal in 2015.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, is also said to be listed among the directors of Alpha Reach.

According to him, Ezekwesili betrayed his loyalty when she disassociated herself from the company.

However, Omojuwa seemed to have made a u-turn.

Prior to replying Ezekwesili’s letter, the blogger’s company Alpha Reach, had earlier on April 9 stated that at no time was Dr. Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili a part-owner of Alpha Reach, adding that she is not a member of the Alpha Reach board.

The statement was signed by Omojuwa.