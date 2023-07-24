Let’s Give Cross River Chance To Grow, Gov Otu Appeals To Judiciary

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has appealed to the state judiciary to cooperate with his administration in delivering justice to the people.

Advertisement

Otu made the appeal when he received the state chief judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme, on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Calabar.

The governor said that the judiciary is a critical arm of government and that its cooperation is essential for the success of his administration.

“We have too many issues to grapple with, and I believe that if we are working together, we are working to deliver the state,” Otu was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, to have said.

He urged the judiciary to be fair and impartial in dispensing justice, and to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected.

Otu also promised to provide the judiciary with the necessary support to enable it to function effectively.

Advertisement

“We are working to make sure that our people benefit, not just from dividends of democracy, but that of responsibilities as leaders,” the governor said.

In her response, the chief judge congratulated Otu on his election victory and pledged the judiciary’s support to his administration.

“We are here to assure you of our support and cooperation,” Justice Ikpeme said.

“We are ready to work with you to deliver justice to the people of Cross River State.”

The governor and the chief judge also discussed a number of issues, including the need to improve the welfare of judges and the judiciary’s infrastructure.

Advertisement

Otu assured the chief judge that his administration is committed to improving the welfare of judges and providing the judiciary with the resources it needs to function effectively.

The governor’s appeal for cooperation from the judiciary is a positive step towards ensuring that justice is delivered to the people of Cross River State.