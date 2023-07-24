JUST IN: PSG Accept €300m Bid From Saudi Club To Sell Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain have accepted a €300 million offer to sell French striker, Kylian Mbappe to Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal.

According to sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, PSG accepted the mouth-watering offer and gave the player permission to discuss personal terms with the Saudi club.

The offer which will be the world transfer record if completed includes other performance-related bonuses.

Should he accept the offer, Mbappe will become the highest paid player earning €700 million per year.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Arsenal are leading in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Mbappe earns around €100 million net per season. Madrid reportedly agree to pay 250 million for Mbappe.

Mbappe has for long signaled he is not interested in staying beyond the end of his current contract with the Parisians.

Al Hilal already signed Matheus Pereira from West Brom for €18.00m.