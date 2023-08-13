Letter Claiming Governors Have Power To Recommend Judges For Appointment Fake – NJC

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Judicial Council has issued a disclaimer against “a fake letter dated 14 July 2023, purported to have emanated from the Council, and signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON”, which stated that Governors have the power to determine Seniority of Judges.

Advertisement

Traditionally, it is the NJC that recommends judges both at state and federal levels for appointment by the president and state governments.

In the letter titled “Order of Seniority of Judges of the High Court of Kebbi state and recommendation of Justice Umar Abubakar as the substantive Chief Judge of Kebbi state” was shared online stating “that under section 10 of the existing law of Kebbi state 1996, His Excellency, the Governor, has the power to determine Seniority of Judges and the National Judicial Council has no power to override or reverse the decision of His Excellency”.

But the letter was disowned by Soji Oye, the NJC Director of Information, saying it never came from the Council or the CJN.

He asked the general public to be guided while asking security agencies to take up the matter and apprehend the persons behind the letter.

The statement partly reads, “For the purpose of clarification and avoidance of doubt, the National Judicial Council hereby emphatically disclaimed the letter as there is no iota of truth in it, and no such letter ever emanated from the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria or the Council.

Advertisement

“The public is hereby advised to discountenance the letter and its content.

“Meanwhile, the Council has reported the unfortunate case to the relevant security agencies with a view to investigate and bring to book whoever is behind this dastardly act.”