BREAKING: NJC Rejects Gov Adeleke’s Request To Sack Osun Chief Judge

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated the Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, earlier suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The NJC arrived at the decision at the end of its 104th meeting held from December 6 to December 7, 2023, presided over by Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

The council, through its Director of Information, Barr. Soji Oye, stated: “Council considered and declined the request of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State requesting its permission to swear in the next Most Senior Judge in the State in acting capacity, following allegations levelled against Hon. Justice Adepele Ojo, Chief Judge, Osun State and the resolution of the State House of Assembly to suspend him.

“The Council affirmed that Hon. Justice Ojo is still the recognised Chief Judge of Osun State, and would not work on the resolution of a State House of Assembly, as it is the only body constitutionally empowered to investigate Judicial Officers and recommend same for any action to the Governor. Consequently, Osun State should revert to status quo.”

More details to follow…