Confirmed: Kylian Mbappe To Remain In PSG Till 2025

Paris Saint-Germain have assured fans that Kylian Mbappe is expected to extend his contract to 2025.

The club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi also confirmed to players that the French man is committed to the club.

The France international was spotted training with the first team on Sunday after he expressed committed to the club and the institution.

Al-Khelaifi told the PSG players on Sunday morning that “Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back.”

The club further confirmed on social media, “Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG – Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning.”

The development is coming after Mbappe had told PSG he will not leave the club under any circumstances during this transfer window.

He said he was ready to stay out the entire season.

Mbappe’s current contract will expire in 2024 and PSG had accepted a £258m bid from Al Hilal in July.

However, Mbappe declined the one-year move to Saudi Arabia.