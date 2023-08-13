Kano Governor Reopens 30-Year-Old Paediatric Hospital Closed Down By Ganduje

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reopened the 86 bed Paediatric hospital closed down by the previous administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The hospital which he renovated and commissioned is his first project since taking over power on May 29.

Recall Yusuf had alleged in June that the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital was put out for sale by the Ganduje administration for a paltry sum.

He however revoked the deal and began to renovate the hospital with a promise to deliver in record time.

The Gaduje government, however, refuted the accusation, claiming that hospital services had been transferred to a modern and capable paediatric hospital as part of a public-private partnership (PPP).

Yusuf who was joined at the commissioning ceremony by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Commissioner of Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, members of the State Executive Council, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Haruna Adamu among others, noted that the hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the northern Nigeria.

He explained that it has a capacity of 86 beds, accommodating about 5000 patients within and outside the state.

He said the hospital offers the following services; general paediatric consultations, free admission of outpatients services, Immunisation services, nutritional services research, training and referral services.

In addition, he said as part of his campaign promises to the people of Kano State was to

“recover and provide state of the art equipment and other needed infrastructure for the smooth operation of the facility with a view to tie the abysmally highly infant morbidity and mortality in the State.

“I believe that the recovery of this will reduce the burden of medical and surgical healthcare challenges for the good people of Kano State, especially our dear children who are vulnerable to all sorts of diseases, ” he said.

While encouraging all healthcare workers in the state to be dedicated and committed to their duty, Yusuf stressed that his administration would not condone any act of indiscipline, misconduct or stealing of public property

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, said “We will not forget about the history of this place since the days of our childhood”, noting that the paediatric hospital has rendered essential services to the children, especially the less privileged.

He said, “We are most grateful for reviving it while we are calling on all concerns and the citizens of the state to lend hands to the government to succeed.

“We believe the good heart and intentions of the Governor god gave him the ability to do this. We pray that God continues to protect and guide him to do more, ” he said.

Furthermore, the Executive Secretary, Hospital Management Board (HMB), Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has also encouraged the staff to use the facilities offered judiciously and to stick to the ethical and professional principles of their work.