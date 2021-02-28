LGBT: Amid Foreign Pressure, Ghana President Vows Not To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage

53 SHARES Share Tweet

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured citizens that his administration will not legalize same sex marriage in the country.

His disclosure is coming amid strong allegations that foreign powers have moved to establish the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer lntersex (LGBTQI) movement in the country.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) had on February 22, reacted angrily to the alleged opening of an office for LGBTQI movement in Ghana.

The Christian body had warned that it was against Biblical principles and the culture of Ghanaians to allow LGBTQs to practice their sexuality in the country.

It also accused foreign diplomats of sponsoring the movement, while advising the country’s government to make its position on the matter known.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Ghana Presidency revealed that the president told a session of church leaders that the push for same-sex legality will not be okayed by his government.

“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana- President Akufo-Addo @ Asante Mampong on Saturday, 27th February 2021, at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana,” it tweeted.

Recall that the United States President Joe Biden, had vowed to promote the rights of the LGBTQ across the world; using sanctions and funding of such movements, amongst others.