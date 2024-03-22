Lookman On Target As Super Eagles Defeat Ghana 2-1

373 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday defeated Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly match in Morocco to begin Finidi George’s reign with a victory.

The Enyimba coach was named the interim coach of the team following the expiration of Jose Peseiro’s contract after he guided the team to a silver medal-winning outing in Ivory Coast.

Returning forward Cyriel Dessers sent Lawrence Ati-Zigi the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, after Jerome Opoku handled a shot by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Ademola Lookman continued his goalscoring form for the Super Eagles after coming off the bench to add the second goal.

Stanley Nwabali was impressive in goal yet again for the team, making a series of saves to keep the Super Eagles in the game and also displaying confidence to lead the team from the back.

The result was an exact reverse of the scoreline when George, as a player, first featured for Nigeria against Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash in Senegal 32 years ago.

Opoku would pick up a red card in the 57th minute for dissent, leaving the Black Stars with 10 men.

The Black Stars came close to restoring parity two minutes after Nigeria went in front, with Antoine Semenyo all by himself at the other end, but Nwabali proved the rock.

Both teams showed good composure and firm control at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, and Nigeria stretched her lead with six minutes left when substitute Ademola Lookman calmly slotted past goalkeeper Ati-Zigi and an onrushing defender after a good team move that involved fellow substitute Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi.

In four minutes of added time, Bright Osayi-Samuel brought down forward Semenyo well into the Nigeria box, and captain Jordan Ayew made no mistake from the spot.

The Super Eagles will play a second friendly against the Les Aigles of Mali at the same venue on Tuesday night.