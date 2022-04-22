Lives Lost, Houses Burnt As Petrol Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Several lives and houses have been reportedly destroyed on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol crashed and exploded at Ajegunle Bus-Stop in Alagbado area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident which happened around 3am on Friday caused panic among residents of the area.

The number of casualties could not be ascertained yet but some lives were reportedly lost and many houses were also razed in the inferno.

It was gathered that the vehicle crashed and some persons who trooped out to scoop fuel as the product was gushing out of the tanker were trapped in the canal in the process and were burnt to death.

It was not clear what caused the fire but one resident said it might have been caused by a spark during the rush to steal the fuel.

Emergency responders including fire fighters were said to have been deployed at the scene.