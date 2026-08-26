Local Delicacies Advocated To Curb Kidney, Heart Diseases

Nigerians should embrace the consumption of local delicacies to reduce the risk of kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

Enugu State Health Commissioner, Prof George Ugwu, gave the advice during a radio programme aired on 100.3 Udoka FM, Enugu. He warned that unhealthy lifestyles, poor nutrition, obesity, physical inactivity, and indiscriminate use of medicines remained significant risk factors for kidney and cardiovascular complications.

Prof Ugwu also advised against excessive consumption of sugary, salty, oily, highly processed, and packaged foods. He said many traditional Nigerian meals are nutritionally superior to some heavily processed alternatives. He particularly mentioned “Ayaraaya oka”, a local meal made from mashed maize and common among the Nsukka natives of Enugu State, as an example of a traditional food capable of providing several essential nutrients when properly prepared.

He called on people, especially those aged 40 and above, to become more conscious of their calorie intake and maintain a healthy body weight. He said, “Many people consume more food than their bodies require.”

“People who have attained some level of financial stability often become more exposed to excessive eating, alcohol consumption, and other unhealthy lifestyle habits without fully appreciating their adverse health consequences,” he said.

He also expressed concerns over the eating habits of young people, especially students “who rely heavily on noodles and other convenience foods without incorporating vegetables, proteins and other essential nutrients into their diets.”

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He said, “The challenge is not always poverty but also ignorance. Some people spend considerable amounts on snacks and other junk foods while neglecting healthier and more affordable meals.

“People should also engage in regular physical activity. Exercise is an important component of preventing lifestyle-related diseases.”

The commissioner identified indiscriminate use of medicines, particularly self-medication and abuse of painkillers, as another serious threat to the kidney. According to him, purchasing and taking medicines without appropriate medical advice should be avoided, stressing that “orthodox medicines should be obtained from credible sources and used according to prescribed dosages”.

He announced that the state is working towards strengthening the regulation of medical products and facilities while also developing a system through which medical supplies could be sourced directly from manufacturers.

He said, “The state is driving towards ensuring that all medical supplies are gotten directly from the manufacturers to improve the safety and quality of medicines available to residents. Regulation remains a major challenge in the health sector. The Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to ensure that health facilities and medical products comply with required standards.”

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He advised residents to patronise authorised outlets and seek professional guidance before taking medicines.

“The practice of rushing to pharmacies or medicine shops to obtain over-the-counter drugs without consulting a doctor should be avoided. Some commonly abused painkillers can cause significant damage to the kidney when used indiscriminately or for prolonged periods,” he said.

He spoke against over dependence on herbal products, warning that “ingredients of herbal preparations, dosage and safety profiles may not have been adequately established”.

He said, “Pharmaceutical products pass through several stages of research and clinical testing before being approved for human use, whereas many herbal preparations may lack clearly established dosage patterns and sufficient scientific evidence regarding their safety and efficacy.”

Also speaking on the programme, Dr Okoro Chizaram, a medical doctor and public health advocate, said children could also develop kidney and cardiovascular conditions.

He explained that they could be inherited or associated with other health conditions. He identified some possible triggers of kidney complications in children as infections, including skin infections and sore throat, as well as malaria, malnutrition and severe dehydration.

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He said kidney diseases in children could develop following untreated or poorly managed illnesses, making early recognition and medical intervention important. He emphasised the need for parents and caregivers to take unusual symptoms in children seriously rather than assuming that kidney or cardiovascular problems could only occur later in life.

He recommended preventive health practices, including balanced nutrition, adequate hydration, physical activity, appropriate treatment of infections and regular medical checks where necessary.