ADC, NDC Explain Delay In Unveiling Atiku, Obi Campaign Councils

… Dismiss ‘Cash Crunch’ Threat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have explained that they are yet to announce their presidential campaign councils because they are still consulting relevant stakeholders on the composition of the structures.

The opposition parties, which are fielding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi respectively in the 2027 presidential election, also dismissed claims that the delay was caused by financial constraints.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview that the party was not being held back by funding constraints but was consulting relevant stakeholders on the composition of its presidential campaign council.

Abdullahi said there was no delay in constituting the council, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not set a deadline for political parties to assemble their campaign teams.

The ADC spokesman also pointed out that the presidential election was still several months away.

“Can you show me the deadline set by INEC for parties to constitute their campaign councils within a given time frame?” Abdullahi asked.

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“There is no stipulated deadline so we will announce our campaign council when we are ready. The so-called cash crunch can only be a product of the imagination of those peddling it,” he added.

“So it’s idle talk for anyone to say that the ADC can’t fund their presidential campaign. The election is six months away and nobody runs a campaign for six months. In any case what is their business with when and how the ADC runs its campaign.”

Similarly, the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, dismissed the allegation of financial difficulties in a separate telephone interview with THE WHISTLER.

Director said the party was under no obligation to match the APC’s pace in constituting its campaign council.

“We don’t owe the APC any explanation so let them face their own business,” he said, adding that there was no funding threat to the NDC campaign.

“The NDC presidential campaign is not threatened by cash crush as they are making you believe. We are going to announce our campaign council after due consultation with all stakeholders,” Director said.

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He added, “Some people think they can harass and stampede others because they have stolen enough public money for the election but we are not scared or moved by their antics.

“INEC did not attach a deadline to when parties can announce their campaign councils. We are still within the confines of the Electoral Act so what is the fuss all about. We won’t be stampeded into taking any actions so will announce our presidential campaign council when we are ready,” he emphasised.

The opposition parties were reacting to insinuations by some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that the delay in unveiling their presidential campaign structures was an indication of funding difficulties.

An APC chieftain and member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, who spoke with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, attributed the delay to what he described as “cash crunch”, alleging that the opposition parties lacked the financial capacity to mobilise and sustain campaigns across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The APC chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said the sources of funding available to Atiku and Obi during the 2023 electioneering period were no longer available to them.

Atiku contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Obi contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP). Atiku came second and Obi third in the election won by the then APC candidate, Bola Tinubu.

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The APC chieftain said, “When Atiku contested in 2023, the PDP, which gave him the platform, still had some governors who contributed to his campaign funding but today those governors are no longer with the PDP and they are out of his reach now.”

“As for Peter Obi, some of those who contributed to his campaign funding in 2023 may have run out of enthusiasm. Moreso, the rules regulating political campaign donations are being strictly enforced this time around,” he added.

According to him, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies had strengthened mechanisms for monitoring heavy cash movements during election campaigns.

He said the measures were aimed at preventing the movement of slush funds for campaign purposes by political parties contesting the election.

“It may take these opposition parties an eternity to raise funds for their campaigns.

Where does the money come from; with the NFIU, the EFCC and others tightening the noose on illegal movement of funds.

“That is what is delaying them. Even if they eventually put their campaign structures in place, they will be running epileptic campaigns and Nigerians will see through their lack of organisation and focus,” the APC chieftain said.

Of the 19 political parties in the presidential race, the APC is the only party that has so far unveiled its presidential campaign council following the August 19, 2026 commencement of the campaign season as prescribed by INEC.

The APC on Saturday announced about 223-member Presidential Campaign Council, with former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, as Director-General and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as Secretary.

President Tinubu is chairing the council, while Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, are also expected to play prominent roles.

According to INEC official records, Atiku Abubakar is the ADC presidential candidate, with former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate, while the NDC is fielding Peter Obi with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Atiku and Obi are regarded as two of Tinubu’s major challengers in the 2027 presidential contest.

Findings by THE WHISTLER indicate that the opposition parties are still consulting relevant stakeholders on the composition of their campaign structures, a process that could take some time before the councils are formally unveiled.

Section 92 of the Electoral Act 2026 prescribes a N10 billion spending ceiling for each presidential candidate contesting the 2027 election.

In practice, however, presidential campaigns often require substantial resources to cover the 36 states and the FCT.

Political parties raise funds from various sources to finance their campaigns.

However, concerns have repeatedly been raised over the advantage enjoyed by governing parties, which critics allege often exploit access to public resources to build campaign war chests during election cycles.

The ruling APC currently controls 31 of the 36 states, while the ADC and NDC have no governor. The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) controls two states—Oyo and Bauchi.

The remaining three states are controlled by the Accord Party in Osun, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, and the Labour Party (LP) in Abia.