LP Guber Aspirant Decamps, Predicts APC Takeover Of Enugu State

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former governorship aspirant in Enugu State on the platform of the Labour Party, Dr Davison Nnamani, says President Bola Tinubu is capable of resolving the myriads of problems facing Nigeria. He therefore called for support to the Tinubu administration to enable it to succeed.

He stated this on Saturday at his ward at Ikem in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State when he officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Advertisement

He said APC “is now positioned to take over Enugu State with the influx of grass roots politicians and statesmen that have declared interest to join APC”.

He said they had congregated to support President Tinubu, noting that the president was rejuvenating the third tier of government with the bill he recently presented to the National Assembly for local government autonomy.

Nnamani said, “We want to join Chief Tinubu to build a progressive Nigeria. We are in a Nigeria where insecurity, food shortage and a lot of other problems are confronting the country. Tinubu inherited problems that are enormous but he has the capacity to solve these problems. We as the people in the grass roots have to give him all the necessary support.

“One aspect of the Tinubu administration is local government autonomy. If local governments are autonomous, development will come to the grass roots and it will make progress for everybody. So we’ll plead with the president, as long as he has presented a bill to the National Assembly, the state assemblies and the governors of the 36 states of the federation should support it.”

Advertisement

He thanked APC for accepting him to its fold, and pledged to work towards the development of the party from the grass roots.

Quoting him, “Tinubu has the capacity to sustain the presidency and develop Nigeria in all ramifications.”

Our correspondent reports that six members of Enugu State House of Assembly on Thursday joined the Peoples Democratic, a move some claim might weaken LP in the state. After the 2023 general elections, LP won the majority in the state Assembly. However, with the recent decamping, PDP has regained the majority members in the House.