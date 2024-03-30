I’m Committed To ‘Stomach Infrastructure’ — Gov Adeleke

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reiterated his commitment toward stomach infrastructure.

He also restated his determination to improve the physical infrastructure in the state.

Stomach infrastructure is a popular term used to describe a politically motivated bribe of sharing foodstuff among the grassroots ahead of an upcoming election to vote in specific directions.

The word “stomach infrastructure” became popular in Nigeria during the 2014 gubernatorial election poll in Ekiti State, where the incumbent governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi lost the elections by a wide margin and accused the governor-elect Ayodele Fayose of dwelling mostly on stomach infrastructure instead of focusing on infrastructural development and other people-oriented programs.

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the governor made the remark at the commencement of distribution of rice for Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in the state.

Rasheed quoted Governor Adeleke as saying: “Our government is combining both physical and stomach infrastructure for the benefit of our people. I am Mr Infrastructure who is building physical and stomach infrastructure. Our administration is ensuring a proper mix of both to secure today and the future of our state.

“I am building roads in the state and in our bodies. We are focusing on both sides with resounding success. We will not succumb to distractions designed to halt completion of both sides of the infrastructural needs of our people.

“So my people, expect more palliatives, more support for us to survive these hard times. As flyover bridges are popping up, we will be feeding ourselves and providing interventions to tackle hunger, deprivation , high inflation and the biting economic emergency.”