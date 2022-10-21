LP Suspends Youth Leader For Forging Nat’l Chairman’s Signature To Open Illegal Donation Website

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Youth Leader of Labour Party, Anselm Eragbe, has been suspended for opening an online donation website not sanctioned by the National Working Committee of the party.

Eragbe’s suspension was contained in a letter dated Thursday October 20, 2022 and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Umar Ibrahim.

According to the letter, Eragbe is to serve a six-month suspension over allegations bordering on forgery, opening of an illegal donation website and acts of insubordination.

It is, however, unclear if the youth leader will return to his position at the expiration of the suspension term.

The letter reads, “You may wish to recall that on the 14th of October, 2022. The National Working Committee of the party met and has among other matters deliberated on the allegations of misconduct labelled against you as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party. A disciplinary committee was constituted to look into your matter and report to the National Chairman.

“Consequently, the committee has submitted its reports to the National Chairman with its recommendations in accordance with the party’s constitution as Amended (2019).

“In compliance with the party’s constitution, as Amended, (2019) and the committee’s recommendations, you are hereby suspended from your duties as the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party for a period of 6 (six) months, with effect from 18th October 2022. The relevant organs of the party will within the period, meet to ratify the full recommendations of the disciplinary committee.

“You are advised to surrender all party’s documents and materials in your possession to the undersigned,” it added.

Clarifying further, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi said Eragbe forged the signature of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, to execute some unofficial tasks and launched the phoney donation site.

“As requested, some of the offences of the suspended National Youth Leader include: Forging the signature of the National Chairman and National Secretary with which he carried out unofficial assignments,” Arabambi said in a separate statement.

“He issued certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“He launched a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman and he wrote several letters to some individuals without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman,” Arabambi said.