Super Eagles Star Commends Otti, Says Abia Transformation Is Visible

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Abia State born super eagle star Samuel Chukwueze has praised Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to good governance and expressed admiration for the positive transformation taking place across Abia State.

The super eagle winger who made the commendation on Sunday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at his office in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area also commended Otti for his leadership and the developmental strides recorded under his administration.

The Fulham FC forward said he had closely monitored developments in Abia and was particularly impressed by the scale of infrastructure projects being executed by the government.

On his recent visit to Umuahia, Chukeueze noted that the state capital had undergone remarkable changes, especially in road infrastructure and urban development.

“I have been seeing the good works the Governor is doing. When I came back and saw Umuahia, it was completely different.

“The roads have improved greatly, and the transformation is visible. He deserves every accolade for the good work he has been doing”, Chukwueze stated.

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The football star also hailed the proposed Stadium City project, describing it as a strategic investment that would strengthen sports development, create opportunities for young talents and position Abia as a destination for sporting activities.

He further pledged to contribute to youth and sports development in the state as part of efforts to give back to the community that shaped his career.

“I intend to invest in sports development for the youth, and I am already working on it gradually, step by step.

“It is my hometown and where I grew up. It made me who I am today, and I cannot forget where I came from”, Chukwueze said.

Chukwueze also expressed appreciation to the Governor for his support and solidarity during the burial of his late mother.

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Speaking during the visit, Governor Otti disclosed that construction of the proposed Umuahia Stadium City will commence before the end of the year, saying the project is designed to become a major sports and economic hub for the state.

The Governor revealed that the state government had already acquired the land required for the project and was currently undertaking feasibility studies ahead of the commencement of construction.

“The land has already been acquired, and we are at the feasibility stage. Because we are not just building a stadium, we are building a stadium city, like a sports village”, the Governor said.

According to him, the proposed facility will go beyond sporting activities and include complementary developments aimed at stimulating economic growth and attracting private investment.

“There will be hotels, there will be estates. There will be other attractions just to develop that path.

“We would like our people to come and invest here. Pick whatever that is of interest to you. You may be interested in one thing or the other, and we will give priority to our people”, he added.

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The Governor congratulated Chukwueze on his accomplishments in international football and described him as a worthy ambassador of Abia State and Nigeria.

“Let me also congratulate you for the great feat and for representing the State very well.

“We can assure you of our support. If there are things that we can do, you also let us know. We like to support our own anywhere they are”, governor Otti said.

He also sympathised with the football star over the death of his mother, describing the loss as monumental and urged him to remain strong despite the difficult experience.

The Governor encouraged Chukwueze to continue maintaining ties with his roots and not allow the pain of bereavement to discourage him from returning home.