Lulu-Briggs: Don’t Block Your Stepmother From Burial Arrangement, Alabraba Advises Deceased’s Son

Elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, has called on Dumo, the son of late Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs to ensure a peaceful burial ceremony of his father.

In a letter seen by THE WHISTLER, Alabraba addressed the controversy trailing the burial of the oil mogul and founder of Monipulo Petroleum Development Company.

Alabraba urged Dumo to see to it that his stepmother, and his sister, Seinye were not excluded from the burial plans.

“it is alleged that as a result of the anger over your father’s Will, you decided to exclude your dad’s widow and daughter from the burial plans, thus denying them the right to perform their customary roles to honour him in death,” said Alabraba.

The elder statesman advised Dumo that the, “time-honoured Kalabari culture cannot be ignored and must be respected, otherwise, the burial of our most respected High Chief will be incomplete.”

The letter reads in part: “Dear Dumo, My Son It is now less than three weeks to the burial of your late father and our brother, Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu-Briggs and seeing the way plans are unfolding, it has become necessary for some of us not just to sit and watch but give our honest advice “openly” so that outsiders will know that not all the Elders in the family kept quiet when things were not going well.

“Recall that not too long ago, you were nominated as the leader of Young Briggs House and, only recently, installed on your personal Chieftaincy stood, thus making you a leader of the Young Briggs and head of the Chief O. B. Lulu Briggs family. You are, therefore, uniquely placed to unite the Chief O B Lulu Briggs family, bringing everybody on board in the burial plans so that as a united family, you can give your dad the befitting burial you have promised the world which he truly deserves.

“Unfortunately, the O B Lulu Briggs’ family still remains divided and as we move closer to the burial date people have started talking, insinuating things and blaming you for the lingering state of affairs, and rightly too because everybody knows and sees you as the face of the Lulu Briggs family. My son, please know that your dad can only be buried once and if you allow anger to rule your emotions in working out the burial plans, you will be susceptible to serious mistakes which will remain a source of regret for the rest of your life.

“That will not be your portion by God’s grace, so kindly eschew bitterness and embrace all members of the family for a successful burial. There are some misconceptions being peddled against you and you must act to correct them: (i) On your Chieftaincy titles, it is alleged that when you took custody of your father’s mortal remains you deliberately held it back not only to pursue chieftaincy titles for self-aggrandizement but also to challenge his Last Will and Testament in court and with the bitterness resulting from your failed court action you called the press conference to announce the burial date, just to play to the gallery and no real intent to give your father a befitting burial.

“I know that the Chieftaincies were intended to position you to lead the Lulu Briggs family in the burial arrangements and nothing more, so please don’t leave room for anybody to doubt your sincerity in giving your father a most deserving burial. (ii) It is further alleged that as a result of the anger over your father’s Will, you decided to exclude your dad’s widow and daughter from the burial plans, thus denying them the right to perform their customary roles to honour him in death.”