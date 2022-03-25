Lulu-Briggs Foundation Gives Free Medical Care To Over 1000 Patients In Rivers Community

Over one thousand patients at Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have benefited from the 35th Free Medical Mission of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

The five-day mission, which kicked off on Monday, offered general medical services, surgeries, dental care, pediatric care, physiotherapy and optometric care to residents.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the state’s deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, who was represented by Mr Agiriye M. Harry, commended the foundation for creating a bridge to health care in the state and surrounding states.

According to her, “The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation is a brand that has stood the test of time.”

The chairman of the Foundation, Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, who was represented by the Head, Foundation Affairs, Mr Oribi James Anaye, in her remarks, expressed gratitude to all those who helped make the mission a success.

She said,

“Since we started seeing patients on Monday, a total of 1020 of them have received treatment. Children, women and men have received medical attention.

“Even as I speak, patients are being attended to, and based on experience by the time the mission comes to a close at least 4000 – 6000 persons would have received quality care.

“I thank God Almighty for His grace and provision granted to us to carry out this five-day Free Medical Mission. I also thank all of you for your trust in our mission. I implore all of us to continue to take good care of our health.”

Since Monday, a team of 49 medical and 22 non-medical volunteers have been providing medical services to the people at the Model Primary Health Care Centre in the community.