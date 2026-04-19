MACBAN Speaks On Death Of Nine Cows In Plateau

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Plateau State chapter, has condemned what it described as the senseless and unfortunate killing of nine cows belonging to innocent herders in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to report from the area, the cows died after consuming suspected poisoned oranges allegedly dumped in a grazing field in Rankum community on Saturday.

MACBAN therefore called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, identify and apprehend those responsible, and ensure they are brought to justice.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Jos on Sunday and signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the association said the incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Rankum community of Riyom LGA while the affected herders were engaged in what it described as lawful and peaceful grazing activities.

MACBAN noted that the destruction of livestock livelihoods is not only inhumane but also economically damaging to vulnerable pastoral families, and stressed that peaceful coexistence remains the only sustainable path forward for all communities in the state.

Advertisement

The association urged community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders in the affected areas to exercise restraint, adding that MACBAN remains committed to peace, dialogue and lawful engagement in addressing grievances.

It also appealed to the Plateau State Government and relevant authorities to take proactive measures to protect lives and property, and to prevent a recurrence.

“MACBAN remains committed to peace, dialogue and lawful engagement in addressing grievances,” the statement added.