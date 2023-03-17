Madrid Vs Chelsea: Full List Of Champions League Draw

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Real Madrid have drawn English team, Chelsea FC, in the first leg of the quarter-finals game of the Champions League.

Manchester City will also play Bayern Munich, based on the draw.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are the clubs with the biggest names remaining in the competition.

The first legs will be played on April 11 and April 12, 2023, with the return fixtures on April 18 and 19, 2023.

Below is champions League quarter-final draw in full:

  • Real Madrid vs Chelsea

  • Benfica vs Inter
  • Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
  • AC Milan vs Napoli

The organisers said in a tweet that “The winners of AC Milan vs Napoli will face the winners of Benfica vs Inter.

“The winners of Real Madrid vs Chelsea will face the winners of Man City v Bayern. The Inter vs Benfica tie will now be reversed to Benfica vs Inter.”

