Malami Explains Why £4.2m Ibori Loot ‘Taking Long’ To Return

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that different banks have roles to play in the return of £4.2m looted by former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and his associates.

Malami, through his spokesperson, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said in a statement on Monday that when funds are transferred from one country to another, it is subject to bank documentation for it to be effected.

He noted that the federal government was in touch with the United Kingdom (UK) and other partners to ensure that the looted funds were returned “soon”.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” the statement partly read.

THE WHISTLER reported that the British Government had agreed to return the said sum on March 9.

The agreement was reached through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Nigerian and United Kingdom governments.

Malami had said that the money would be channeled towards funding of some projects(the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja – Kano expressway and the Lagos – Ibadan).

He was of the view that the project would be beneficial to citizens.

The disclosure however brought outrage and criticisms from people of Delta State, who demanded that the recovered loot be returned to the state.

But Malami had said that the crime committed by the convicted former Delta State governor had international connotation and was prosecuted by the federal government on behalf of the country.

Ibori was governor of the state between 1999 and 2007. He was later convicted and sentenced for money laundering.