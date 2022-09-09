Mamu’s Team Challenges DSS To Reveal Sum Of Recovered Foreign Currencies

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Say Military Kits Found In Mamu’s House For ‘Son‘

The Management of Desert Herald, owned by Tukur Mamu has reacted to the findings by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The management in the statement on Friday noted that the DSS did not reveal the total amount of foreign currencies recovered from Mamu’s apartment on Thursday.

The statement also revealed that the military accoutrements found in his apartment during the raid including uniform and barret belonged to Mamu’s son, Yahaha Bello.

The management described Bello as a Naval officer who graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The Statement read: “We urge the Department of State Service to avoid media trial of Malam Tukur Mamu (Dan Iyan Fika), Publisher, Desert Herald Newspaper whom they arrested and kept in detention since on Tuesday 6th September.

“The DSS in a Press Release on Thursday 8th September 2022 titled ‘UPDATE ON TUKUR MAMU’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations, as well as military accoutrements, were recovered.

“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear, that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barret) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA).

“Bello was brought up by Tukur and he lives in his house. Recall that about two weeks ago, Tukur Mamu’s. younger brother, Muhammad Saleh Mamu, an Air Force officer was killed while on a counter-terrorism mission in Zamfara.

“Apart from detaining Tukur Mamu with his two sons, Faisal Tukur Mamu and Ibrahim Husaini Mamu, DSS operatives early this morning, at 12 am (Friday 9th September 2022) stormed the residence of Abdullahi Mashi collected handset phones of the residents as well as cash and other valuable in the house and whisked him away. Mashi is an in-law to Mamu.

“The DSS also raided the apartment of Ibrahim Husaini Mamu at about 3 am this morning. They could not find anything incriminating in all the houses they raided,” the statement added.

The DSS on Thursday said it raided the residence of Mamu and found incriminating materials.