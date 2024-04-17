BREAKING: Gunshots As Kogi Gov Ododo Smuggles Yahaya Bello From Abuja Residence Amid Siege By EFCC, DSS

702 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Wuse Zone Four Area of Abuja where the house of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is located was thrown into pandemonium on Wednesday as security operatives fired into the air several times to forcefully arrest Yahaya Bello over corruption allegations.

The EFCC had laid siege to the house in their bid to arrest Bello, over corruption charges but failed to gain entry into the well-fortified house.

The EFCC Operatives were later joined by the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) in their bid to arrest him, THE WHISTLER learnt.

After many hours of failure, Bello’s successor, Governor Usman Ododo arrived and a few minutes later left the premises.

When the security operatives learnt Bello was in Ododo’s car who had successfully smuggled him into his official vehicles, they fired warning shots in their bid to force the vehicles to a stop.

The development threw the area into confusion with some residents mistaking the shots as those from armed robbers.

People took to safety as some abandoned their vehicles and took cover in some plazas and security posts.

It’s not clear where Bello was driven to but the security operatives did not give chase.