Elizabeth II: Buhari Says ‘Nigeria’s Story Will Never Be Complete Without Late Queen’

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the United Kingdom’s Royal Family over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch who ascended the throne in 1952, died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.

Her son, King Charles III, immediately took over the throne occupied by his mother for the past 70 years.

President Buhari said the monarch’s death brought “immense sadness” to him, his family and over 200 million Nigerians, describing her reign as “unique and wonderful”.

“She was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population,” the Nigerian leader wrote on his personal Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth, as we join the entire world in mourning this loss.

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth and the entire world a better place.

“I welcome the ascension of His Majesty King Charles III to the throne, in line with tradition, and pray that his reign will witness continuing robust relations between our two nations.”

The news of Elizabeth II’s death came hours after her doctors raised concerns about her health earlier on Thursday.

Before the announcement of her death, all of the late Queen’s children had travelled to Balmoral where she was receiving medical attention to see her.

The Buckingham Palace said in a terse statement on Thursday: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”