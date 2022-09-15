Man Arrested For Using Juju To Defraud POS Operators In Anambra

One Chisom Nweke, 26-years-old, has been arrested for allegedly using charms to defraud POS operators in Anambra State.

He is of Umuawulu, Awka, along Amawbia roundabout, the state police command said on Thursday.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told our correspondent that ‘police operatives arrested him today 15/9/2022 at about 9am.

He confessed to be using charms to defraud POS operators within Awka and its environs’.

According to the PPRO, “Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect cuts plain white papers in sizes of money and gives to POS operators for deposit. Efforts are emplaced to arrest other gang members.”