Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Anambra

The Anambra State Government has arrested a 40-year-old man, Anietie Tim, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2022. The suspect was apprehended in Onitsha after evading arrest for over a year, with the help of some military personnel at the barracks where he resides.

The Women Affairs Commissioner, Hon. Mrs. Ify Obinabo, after questioning the suspect directed that he be handed over to the police.

“He will be appearing before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka to answer for his crime.

“The incident happened in 2022 after which the suspect has been evading arrest. He had on different occasions threatened the mother of his victim claiming to be untouchable.”

Reacting, the suspect, Anietie Tim, from Eninan AkwaIbom in his defense said, “She was my girlfriend, and she was always feeling hungry as her family was starving her, so she always comes to me.”

He added that he never knew the victim was an under age and went further to say that she was the one that tempted him and he responded because he’s a man with blood flowing through his veins.

The case was brought to the attention of the authorities with the help of a radio presenter, Francis Pember, who volunteered to assist the family.

Commissioner Obinabo had commended the radio presenter for his role in bringing the suspect to justice and assured that the ministry will ensure the suspect faces the full weight of the law.