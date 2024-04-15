Anambra and Enugu Police Recruitment Medical Screening Starts April 16th

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the commencement of medical screening for police constable applicants in Zone 13, encompassing Anambra and Enugu States.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Ihunwo, on Monday, adding that the exercise will take place from April 16th to April 30th, 2024, at the Police Hospital within the Central Police Station, Awka, Anambra State.

The statement read, “This is to notify the general public that police recruitment medical screening exercise for both general duty and specialist constable will commence simultaneously nationwide on Tuesday, April 16 and it will end on April 30, 2024.

“Prospective candidates from Zone 13 comprising Anambra and Enugu states should note that the exercise will take place at Police Hospital, Central Police Station Awka.

“Candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal: https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to know their status, specific time, date and other mandatory requirements.

“So also, qualified applicants are to appear in a clean white T-shirt and shorts with the following requirements, National Identity Card/Slip, printout of medical examination slip, and all necessary documents.

“The Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 13 Command, AIG Godwin Ndidi Aghaulor, wishes all prospective candidates success as they embark on this exercise.”