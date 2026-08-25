Man Breaks Free From Kidnap Den, Two Arrested In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers allegedly linked to the abduction of a 55-year-old man, Idowu Alade, in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Alade was reportedly abducted around 6:00 p.m. on August 21, 2026, after leaving his residence at Aroge Camp, via Idoani, to purchase a network recharge card.

The victim failed to return home, prompting members of the community to begin a search for him the following morning.

Following a report lodged at the Idoani Police Division, operatives, alongside personnel of the Amotekun Corps, Ose Bravers Vigilante Group and local hunters, launched a search and bush-combing operation in an effort to locate the victim.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, Alade escaped from the kidnappers’ hideout around 4:00 a.m. on August 23 while his captors were asleep.

He eventually emerged through the Ifira area, where security operatives, acting on credible intelligence, located and secured him.

Advertisement

The police said the victim sustained injuries during the abduction and was taken for medical attention.

Following his escape, the command placed a red alert across the area, leading to the interception of two suspects by a patrol team from the Isua Division around 2:15 p.m. the same day.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Usman Shaibu and 27-year-old Sanni Musa.

The police said Alade later positively identified both men as the persons who allegedly abducted him during a formal identification process at the police station.

The victim’s mobile phone was also recovered from the suspects.

According to the command, the suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime and provided information on other individuals suspected to be members of the kidnapping network, including an alleged accomplice reportedly based in Auchi.

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, directed that the suspects and case file be transferred to the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation.

Advertisement

The squad is expected to work on the case and identify and arrest other suspected members of the criminal network.

Ohagwu commended the police operatives and other security personnel involved in the operation, including the Amotekun Corps, Ose Bravers Vigilante Group and local hunters, for their collaboration in rescuing the victim and arresting the suspects.

The commissioner assured residents that the command would continue to intensify efforts against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.

He also urged residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to assist in preventing and detecting crimes.

The command said all persons found culpable in connection with the abduction would be prosecuted.