US Navy Has Cleared All Mines From Hormuz, Trump Says

United States President Donald Trump says the US Navy has removed or detonated all mines from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the claim in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, saying he had been informed by the US Navy that the mines had been cleared.

“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

He warned that any ship or boat that attempts to lay new mines in the strategic waterway would be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.

Trump also said the US had imposed a “Zero Tolerance” policy on mine placement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

“Through Space Force, we are watching every square inch of the Strait,” Trump added, while also referring to US surveillance of Pickaxe Mountain and three other Iranian nuclear sites he said had already been destroyed.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is particularly important for international energy supplies.

Trump had previously claimed that the strait was open and operating normally and that underwater mines had been removed or detonated. Iran has disputed Washington’s characterisation of the waterway and has maintained that the strait remains closed.

Trump’s latest announcement comes as tensions remain high over access to the strategic waterway, with the US seeking to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the strait.

A separate public statement from the US Navy confirming the operation had not been identified in early reports of the development.