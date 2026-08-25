UK Court Confirms Poco Lee’s Assault Case, Dancer Faces Hearing

A London court has confirmed that Nigerian dancer and entertainer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, is due to appear over an alleged assault offence.

The Snaresbrook Crown Court is expected to hear the case on September 15, 2026, following reports that the dancer is currently being held on remand in the United Kingdom.

The latest court update confirms that the matter has progressed beyond earlier reports of Poco Lee’s alleged arrest and detention, which began circulating online last week.

According to information from the court, the September hearing is listed as a plea and trial preparation hearing. This means Poco Lee is expected to formally respond to the allegation as the legal proceedings move forward.

The development was also previously disclosed by Benjamin Kuti, a UK-based Nigerian community advocate popularly known as the Oluomo of Derby.

Advertisement

Kuti said Poco Lee was being held in a UK prison and was scheduled to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15.

Reports of the dancer’s alleged detention first emerged on August 19, with early accounts linking the case to an alleged sexual offence.

At the time, details surrounding the allegation and the identity of any complainant had not been independently established.

Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, is a prominent Nigerian dancer, hypeman and entertainer who has worked with several leading figures in the Nigerian music industry.

The latest development means the case will now proceed through the UK court system, where the allegations against the entertainer will be determined through due process.

Advertisement

Poco Lee has not been convicted of any offence, and the allegations against him remain unproven.