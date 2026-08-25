Tanzania’s Vice-President Nchimbi Announces Resignation

Tanzania’s Vice-President, Emmanuel John Nchimbi, has announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics and public service.

Nchimbi made the announcement on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, saying he had formally written to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to inform her of his decision.

His resignation will take effect on September 4, according to a public notice issued by the Office of the Vice-President in Dodoma.

Nchimbi said his decision was based on a commitment he made to President Hassan when he assumed office. He said he had pledged to serve faithfully and leave whenever the President felt a change was necessary.

He stated that he was now convinced that President Hassan wanted a change in the vice-presidential position and had therefore decided to honour that commitment.

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The Vice-President cited Article 50(2)(c), read together with Article 149(2) of Tanzania’s Constitution, as the legal basis for his resignation.

Nchimbi assumed the vice-presidency in November 2025, succeeding the late Philip Mpango. His departure therefore comes less than a year after he took up the country’s second-highest constitutional office.

His resignation follows weeks of speculation over his position within President Hassan’s administration.

Earlier in August, Tanzania’s Information Services Department suspended the publishing licence of MwanaHALISI newspaper after it published a report claiming Nchimbi had rejected calls to resign.

Authorities said the report failed to meet requirements for accuracy and balance

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Nchimbi also announced that he would withdraw from active politics and public service, ending a political career spanning more than three decades.

The resignation leaves President Hassan to appoint a new Vice-President in accordance with Tanzania’s constitutional provisions.