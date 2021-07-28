Man Remanded In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Minor In Osun

An Osun State Magistrate Court has ordered that 33-year-old Michael Adeniran be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ile Ife for allegedly making an attempt to have penetrative sex with an underaged girl.

The accused person was said to have used his penis to rub the private parts of a 12-year-old girl.

Adeniran was dragged before Ile-Ife Magistrate Court, Osun State on two counts of attempted defilement of a minor and indecent assault of a minor.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that, “Adeniran committed the offence on July 18, 2021, around 08:30 am at Onagbola Street, Afeki Opa Road, Ile-Ife.”

The prosecutor told the court that the accused person indecently assaulted a 12-year-old girl by romancing and rubbing his manhood on her private parts which contravened sections: 360, 508 and 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him by the police.

Counsel for the accused person, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, made an oral bail application for Adeniran in the most liberal terms stating that he has a reliable surety.

The magistrate, A. I Oyebadejo, however ruled against application and ordered that he should be remanded in prison.

The case was adjourned till August 2, 2021.