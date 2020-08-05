Manchester City Completes Nathan Ake’s Purchase

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Manchester City has completed the signing of Bounermouth defender, Nathan Ake for a fee of 41 million pounds on Tuesday.

The Citizens has so far completed two signings with Ferran Torres the first arrival to the club in the summer transfer window.

The five year deal was signed today after Ake passed his medicals at the Etihad.

Txiki Begiristain, who is Manchester City Football director, was pleased with the buy and said that Nathan is a quality defender and will improve more at the Etihad.

“Nathan is a quality defender. He was a leader during his time at Bournemouth, and I am so pleased we’ve managed to bring him here,” he told the City website.

“He’s strong and quick, and we feel he has the technical and intellectual attributes needed to excel in Pep’s setup.

“Working with this squad, which is full of world-class players, will raise his level, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve here in the coming years.”

An excited Ake described his signing as a dream come true for him.

“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree,” Ake told the club’s website.

“Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself. The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me.

“I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware.”