Stones To Leave Manchester City

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John Stones will leave Manchester City in the summer, bringing an end to a memorable and hugely successful ten-year stay at the club.

Stones announced his decision with a video on his official Instagram page on Tuesday.

He joined City in 2016. The English central defender became Pep Guardiola’s second signing, and has made 293 appearances.

He helped City win 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cup triumphs, five Carabao Cup successes, three Community Shields, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal.

Across that period, Stones also contributed 19 goals and nine assists. He could add to those trophies with City still in the hunt for success in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

“It’s been my home for the past ten years and it will be my home for the rest of my life. it’s been a rollercoaster in many ways,” he said in an emotional farewell.

“I came as a kid and now leaving as a man becoming a father a husband and on the pitch a very fulfilled player in living all of my dreams out and lifting all the things that I came here to achieve. At the start of my career I never would have thought I’d be in this position – first to achieve everything but to have and love the bond with everyone.

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“Every dream has been smashed out of the park. From day one, as soon as I came I felt at home and I felt loved. I can only relate it to me as a little kid. If you’d said to me that I’d be playing at City winning everything, the fans are signing your name and your song throughout the stadium to wherever you go in the world, I don’t think I would have believed them.

“The fans mean everything to me. I hope I’ve made them proud, I hope that they can relate to me as a person and as a player with how I’ve played, how I’ve represented the club and will do for the rest of my life.

“All the setbacks that you have and the good things that you have came into light in that [Champions League final] game or after that game, it made it worthwhile what you have to go through that people don’t necessarily see and to celebrate and do it in the fashion that we did with all my family and friends was incredible.

“The manager, how I could describe this ten years with him, I don’t think it would have been anywhere as successful without him. The first time that I met him, I left and knew that it was what I wanted to do and where I wanted to be playing under the best manager in the world.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him and share and have so many incredible moments together. I feel very lucky and grateful for what he’s done for me. I’ve got endless memories with everyone and ones that I’ll cherish forever.

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“I’ve been so lucky to be in every dressing room with incredible people and I’m so glad I’ve been able to do it with all of them. It will always be my home and I’m thankful from the bottom of my heart. This is my team forever and always will be and I don’t have the words to say what I feel and how much I love everything about it.”