Many Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Night Club In Anambra

Some yet to be identified assailants have reportedly opened fire on night clubbers killings some security men on guard in Anambra.

It was gathered that the ugly incident happened at Porche Nightclub,in Oba, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, a source, Chukwuemeka Ezefunamba said the gunmen came to kidnap the owner of the hotel club but were stopped by the security personnel of the club.

“Due to the resistance, the gunmen started firing, killing many people in the process,” he said

He also said that they beheaded one of the security guards who prevented them from taking away the owner of the hotel that night.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said his men were alerted but arrived at the scene when the gunmen had already fled.

He said his men have since recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba and an operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made,” he said.

Recall that another night club owner and a famous native doctor, Akwa Okuko, was attacked a few months ago in the same town.