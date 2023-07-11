Marwa Orders Crackdown On Sale Of ‘Laughing Gas’

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has directed all commands and formations of the agency to begin an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas.

The Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa, disclosed this in a statement signed by the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday.

The agency noted that the substance is being abused by people.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals to sedate patients undergoing minor medical procedures.

The substance, according to the NDLEA, is fast emerging as a drug in high demand by young party-goers or fun-seekers to feel intoxicated or high.

The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where it is inhaled for euphoric effects,” the agency said.

The NDLEA Chairman, Gen Marwa while speaking on the development said the decision to clamp down on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, followed analysis of the effects on those who abuse the substance.

The effect include: dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms.

The agency said it would not hesitate to deal with anyone, regardless of their social status, involved in the illegal sale or use of nitrous oxide in the overall interest of public health.

“It urges parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting or abusing the substance, which poses threats to their mental and overall wellbeing,” the statement said.