Seyi Makinde Attends PDP Governors Meeting To Mend Fences

Governors elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting to address some of the issues facing the party.

The meeting currently happening at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja has in attendance Governors Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) as well as Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Recall that Makinde was part of the breakaway G5 group that worked against the victory of the party in the last presidential election.

The Oyo state governor also paid a visit to President Tinubu at the state house in June as Atiku Abubakar, the party’s Presidential candidate, challenges the election results at the tribunal.

Led by former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, the G5 group reportedly worked for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the meeting the Governors are expected to resolve the pre and post election crisis rocking the party.

A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum said the meeting will also discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will deliberate on the state of the Forum, the party, and the role of governors in stabilising PDP and the nation. In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” Maduabum added.