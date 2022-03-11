Matawalle Berates Akeredolu For Calling APC State Leaders ‘Yahoo Yahoo Governors’

The division in the Progressive Governors’ Forum widens on Friday as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara berated his Ondo State counterpart for calling governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ‘yahoo yahoo Governors’.

He expressed reservation over the use of “unprintable words” by Akeredolu, while reacting to the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party.

Akeredolu had few days ago said in a statement that, “The Governors are for the party except for the few ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ Governors, who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of majority of our party (APC) members.

“Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“None of the scanty numbers has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party.

“Their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November 2021) are despicable.”

This did not go down well with Matawalle who in a statement obtained by THE WHISTLER on Friday through his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Mr Zailani Bappa, cautioned Akeredolu against “unguarded statements” over crisis in the party.

He accused his Ondo State counterpart of employing unfriendly names to denigrate his fellow governors and members of the party.

“It is not right for us to wash our dirty linens in the media, especially at this critical time of the party’s transformation as we move towards a decisive period in 2023.

“I believe that each of us has been trying his best in his way to move the interest of our great party forward.

“His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has no doubt, contributed immensely to the promotion of the party’s fortunes and indeed all other governors who disagreed with one another.

“However, we all disagree to agree. That is the beauty of democracy. There is no point in promoting disharmony among ourselves after disagreements are settled,” he said.

Matawalle added that, “It is not wise to drag the name of His Excellency, Mr President into taking sides on issues that are ordinarily a normal political misunderstanding common to every collection of interests.

“Now, more than ever before, the party needs the strength and unity to face the challenges ahead as we move towards the critical period of elections of which the party must maintain its supremacy at all levels. Together as one, we shall continue to conquer and prosper.”