Meet 25-Year-Old Nigerian, Tobi Amusan Who Broke World Record

71 SHARES Share Tweet

On Sunday, Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian born athlete shocked the world with a new record in the women 100m race in Eugene, Oregon.

Amusan, born on 23 April 1997 is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.

The Nigerian had on Sunday won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres hurdles, setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, afterwards a 12.06 in the final.

The 25 Year-Old was the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion as well as a two-time African Games champion in the event.

She has also won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles.

She has a total of 17 titles to her name. Her breakthrough began in Warri when she came second and third in 100m and long jump event respectively at the African Youth Championships 2013, a competition for young African athlete aged fifteen to seventeen.

List Of Titles