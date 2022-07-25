Meet 25-Year-Old Nigerian, Tobi Amusan Who Broke World Record
On Sunday, Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian born athlete shocked the world with a new record in the women 100m race in Eugene, Oregon.
Amusan, born on 23 April 1997 is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.
The Nigerian had on Sunday won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres hurdles, setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, afterwards a 12.06 in the final.
The 25 Year-Old was the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion as well as a two-time African Games champion in the event.
She has also won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich in 2021 in the 100m hurdles.
She has a total of 17 titles to her name. Her breakthrough began in Warri when she came second and third in 100m and long jump event respectively at the African Youth Championships 2013, a competition for young African athlete aged fifteen to seventeen.
List Of Titles
- 2013 African Youth Championships Warri, Nigeria 2nd in 100 m hurdles and 3rd Long jump
- 2014 African Youth Games Gaborone, Botswana 2nd in 100 m hurdles .
- 2015 African Junior Championships Addis Ababa 1st in 100m hurdles and African Games Brazzaville, Republic of Congo 1st 100m in hurdles
- 2016 World U20 Championships Bydgoszcz, Poland 5th in 100 m hurdles.
- 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, Australia, 1st in 100m hurdles; 3rd in 4 × 100 m relay; African Championships Asaba, Nigeria 1st in 100 m hurdles and 1st 4 × 100 m relay
- 2021 Olympic Games Tokyo, Japan 4th in 100 m hurdles
- 2022 African Championships Port Louis, Mauritius 1st in 100 m hurdles and 1st 4 × 100 m relay
- 2022 World Championships Oregon, USA 1st in 100 m hurdles.