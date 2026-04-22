Melaye Alleges Financial Misconduct Behind Edun’s Removal

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former lawmaker representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has questioned the rationale behind President Bola Tinubu’s recent removal of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The Presidency had on Tuesday announced a minor reshuffle of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), leading to the exit of two cabinet members and the appointment of new officials to strategic ministries.

The development was conveyed in a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

According to the statement, Edun and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, were relieved of their duties as part of efforts to restructure the cabinet.

The Presidency said the move was aimed at strengthening cohesion within the FEC and improving the delivery of economic and development priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Advertisement

Following the shake-up, Taiwo Oyedele, who previously served as Minister of State for Finance, was elevated to the role of Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

In the Housing Ministry, Muttaqha Darma was named minister-designate, pending the completion of administrative procedures. Dangiwa was directed to hand over to the Minister of State, with all transition processes to be concluded on or before April 23, 2026.

Reacting via his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, Melaye faulted the decision, arguing that governments in “civilised climes” usually provide explanations for the dismissal of top officials.

“Mr President, when ministers are sacked in civilised climes, government must explain why they are sacked,” he wrote.

He went further to question the circumstances surrounding Edun’s removal, raising allegations of financial impropriety.

Advertisement

“Was the Minister of Finance removed because he could not cover up the stolen 24 billion dollars (34 trillion naira) diverted from our revenue? World Bank no dey lie,” he queried.

Melaye’s comments, however, triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with several users accusing him of hypocrisy and questioning his own record in public office.

Some commenters challenged him to account for his past stewardship and personal wealth, while others dismissed his remarks as politically motivated.

“Tell us how you get money to acquire the exotic cars in your garage too. Be honest, are they not from stolen money?” one user, Abdul Abdulsalam, wrote.

Another commenter, Ibrahim Badamassi, said, “The one you took as your share did you return them back? Bird of the same feather flock together.”

“Show us your constituency project while you were in the National Assembly,” Samuel Adeyemo added.

Advertisement

“In Tinubu’s regime, they don’t sack, cabinet members sack themselves willingly,” a user wrote.

Another commenter, Donald Oluwatuyi, mocked Melaye’s past controversies, saying, “Did you explain why you climbed the tree that year? Did you explain why you faked asthma in court? You are a comedian.”

Edun, who was appointed in August 2023, oversaw Nigeria’s fiscal policy and economic planning, renewing a working relationship with Tinubu that dates back to his tenure as Commissioner for Finance in Lagos between 1999 and 2004.

His time in office, however, was marked by persistent concerns over delayed budget implementation and low capital releases, which disrupted Nigeria’s January to December fiscal cycle.

The slow disbursement of funds for capital projects drew criticism from lawmakers and ministries, with the National Assembly in February accusing the finance ministry of recording “zero implementation” of the 2025 capital budget, despite approving N1.15tn for capital expenditure.

Lawmakers cited funding gaps across ministries, departments and agencies, alongside a backlog of unpaid contractors, while some opposition figures threatened moves to remove both the finance minister and the Accountant-General.

In his defence at the time, Edun said the government had abandoned what he described as the “unsustainable” practice of printing money to meet obligations, opting instead to prioritise debt servicing.

He maintained that about 80 percent of the 2024 budget had been implemented and assured that releases for the 2025 capital budget were on course for completion by December 2025.