Rivers Police Establishes Violent Crime Response Unit

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State Police Command has dismantled all existing tactical teams and replaced them with a unified outfit, the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in a sweeping reorganisation aimed at strengthening policing standards and public trust.

The decision, contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, follows a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and is being executed under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju.

Under the new arrangement, all disbanded tactical formations have been merged into the VCRU, a specialised unit designed to respond rapidly to incidents of violent crime.

The Command said the unit will operate within clearly defined rules of engagement while upholding fundamental human rights.

The restructuring, according to the police, is part of ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency, enforce professionalism, and restore confidence in law enforcement across the state.

Advertisement

Alongside the overhaul, the Command issued a firm warning against misconduct, cautioning officers to desist from extortion, abuse of office, and other unethical practices.

It emphasised that violations of the Nigeria Police Force Code of Conduct would be met with strict disciplinary action.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Commissioner of Police assured residents that the Command remains focused on protecting lives and property.

He also called on the public to cooperate with the police by reporting suspicious activities and any cases of misconduct.

The statement, signed by Police Public Relations Officer ASP Agabe Blessing Kaborlo, stressed that the Command remains committed to delivering policing that is effective, accountable, and people-oriented.

Advertisement

The development signals a renewed push by the police hierarchy to streamline operations and address longstanding concerns surrounding the conduct of specialised units.