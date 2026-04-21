I Am Proud Of Our Achievements — Edun

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The immediate past Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Nigeria, saying he is “proud of our collective achievements” during his tenure in government under President Bola Tinubu.

Edun made the remarks in a formal statement issued by the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, reflecting on his roles across different stages of the administration’s economic management team since May 2023.

He said it had been an honour to serve first as head of the Presidential Transition Committee, later as Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, and ultimately as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

According to him, these positions placed him at the centre of key economic decisions at what he described as a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s development journey.

Edun thanked Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him, noting that the administration met a challenging economic environment upon assumption of office but responded with coordinated reforms aimed at stabilising the economy.

Advertisement

He stated that through collective effort across government, Nigeria recorded improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, including stronger growth performance and declining inflation, which he attributed to reforms designed to restore investor confidence and improve policy coordination.

“I am proud of what we achieved alongside colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, state governors, partners in the public and private sectors, and the many dedicated professionals whose work continues to support the nation’s economic transformation,” he said.

Edun emphasised that while significant progress had been made, the reform process remained ongoing, adding that the foundations for long-term and inclusive growth had been strengthened under the current administration.

He also expressed appreciation to domestic and international stakeholders for their support, engagement and collaboration throughout his time in office.

According to him, economic reform is a continuous process that requires consistency and patience, stressing that Nigeria remains on a positive trajectory despite ongoing challenges.

Advertisement

“I remain optimistic about Nigeria’s trajectory. I wish my successor and the entire government the very best as they continue the work of improving the lives of Nigerians,” he added.

The minister further reaffirmed his continued commitment to national service and support for the administration’s economic agenda, noting that public service remains a lifelong responsibility.

Edun’s statement comes amid ongoing restructuring within the Federal Executive Council as the Tinubu administration continues to adjust its cabinet in line with policy priorities and governance strategy.