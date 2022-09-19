Messi’s Goal Against Lyon Revives Greatest Player Debate With Ronaldo

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi’s stunning goal against Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday has revived the longest football debate, Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate in the football world.

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began around early 2008 when they played for Barcelona and Manchester United, respectively.

Ronaldo versus Messi is the biggest debate since the era of Diego Maradona and Pele in the 80s.

The Argentine, Messi and the Portuguese, Ronaldo have both achieved the peak of success that any player would wish for.

Messi has a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, while Ronaldo has five of the most prestigious awards to his credit.

On Sunday, the Argentine scored five minutes into the match which held at the Groupama Stadium.

The goal which was assisted by his long-time friend, Neymar Jnr was the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

With the goal, Messi surpassed Ronaldo in the rankings for the total number of goals scored without a penalty.

Messi now has 672 non-penalty goals against Ronaldo’s 671. The Argentine has also played 150 fewer games.

The goal has stunned the internet with some football fans rating the 35-year-old above his rival, Ronaldo who is 37.

Some of the Argentine’s supporters on micro blogging site, Twitter, believe his performance in the 2022-2023 season sets him apart.

A Twitter user with handle @amit_kunwar10 said, “Lionel #Messi has now scored 672 non-penalty goals in his career. More than any other player in history. GOAT.”

Another user, @AfriplayNG, tweeted “Most Non-Penalty Goals. Argentina Messi: 672, 🇵Portugal CR7: 671 Lionel Messi Has SURPASSED Ronaldo Despite Having a 150 Game Advantage.”

A user, @OmarioCk, tweeted, “Players with the most goal contributions in a calendar year in football history. Lionel Messi Real Goat.”

Naimul Rafin via his tweeter handle, @nhrafin_00, commented, “Leo Messi is the greatest player in football history and forever he will be me and you GOAT.”

A Twitter user, @pa1withouthe1, said, “Imagine a playmaker having the most non penalty goals in history and achieving that while playing in less than 150 games than the player with second most non-penalty goals is insane.”

Also, @darusuf13 tweeted, “Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time and there is nothing you can do about it.”