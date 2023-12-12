Messi’s Inter Miami Confirms Friendly Clash With Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will resume their age-long rivalry when Al-Nassr take on Inter Miami in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.

Both sides will clash in the Riyadh Season Cup on January 29.

Inter Miami have now confirmed their participation in the competition after initially denying the reports in November.

“These matches will offer important tests for our team,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said.

“We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 after ending his second spell at Manchester United abruptly.

He has enjoyed the rub of green in Saudi Arabia, scoring goals aplenty and also winning a trophy.

He led Al-Nassr to the Arab Club Champions Club in August.

The 38-year -old has scored 16 goals in 15 Saudi Pro League games for Al-Nassr this season.

Messi ended his two-year stay in Paris to link up with Inter Miami in the summer in a 60 million a year deal.

The World Cup winner made an immediate impact to lead Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup trophy.

Messi scored 11 goals in 14 appearances for Inter Miami before the end of the MLS season.

Ronaldo and Messi have faced each other 35 times, with Messi winning 16 times and Ronaldo ending on a victorious note 10 times, nine encounters have ended in a draw.

Messi scored 21 goals and recorded 12 assists, while Ronaldo has 20 goals and one assist to his name in the 35 encounters.

Messi and Inter Miami ended the MLS season in 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Al-Nassr are in the second position on the Saudi Arabia Pro League table, seven points behind table-toppers, Al-Hilal.