Students Defy Heavy Presence Of Security Protest At Airport

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students have gathered around the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, to protest the lingering strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Lecturers in public universities have been on strike since February 14, 2022, and the end appears not in sight for a crisis.

The South-West Coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatununji, told journalists that although security agencies had been mobilised to the scene, the protesting students remained undaunted.

He said, “They mobilised heavy security, but we’re undaunted. We are there on standby.”

Adegboye had earlier in a statement, said the students would no longer beg since the government was not ready to listen to their pleas to fund education well.

The statement read, “We call for the proper funding of the education sector as against what has been attainable in the past seven years.

“We call on the ( President Muhammadu) Buhari government to pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of lecturers. The policy of “No Work No Pay” is a fascist one; it’s, therefore, condemnable and not acceptable to all the millions of students in Nigeria!

” We will, by this statement, not beg again. We will be mobilizing all students to Shut Down the country (without excluding the Presidential villa). No Education, no movement!”