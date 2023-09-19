MIGRATION: NHRC Regrets Illegal Arrests, Prolonged Detention In Nigeria, Others

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed regrets over the dehumanizing conditions, illegal arrests, prolonged detention, and torture that migrants face in Nigeria and across the world.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu SAN, said Tuesday that such occurrences which happen on land and sea should concern stakeholders in Nigeria and world over.

However, Ojukwu identified poverty, inequalities, conflict and human insecurity as the root causes of irregular migration, trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

This formed part of Ojukwu’s remarks at the two-day training of NHRC staff on human rights and migration, according to a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, signed by Agharese Arase

Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages Department, NHRC.

Ojukwu advised stakeholders to note that while human rights are at the heart of migration, migrants must be treated and respected in compliance with international best practices.

Ojukwu then urged law enforcement agencies to be vigilant regarding irregular migration and smuggling across Nigeria’s borders, adding that “it is important that we do not lose sight of trafficking within Nigeria considering it socio-economic and human rights implications.”

On the part of the Commission, the NHRC boss promised that “the Commission will continue to work with partners within and outside government to strengthen policies and practices that impact on the human rights of migrants and victims of trafficking and smuggling of migrants.”

“It extends to other core human rights such as the right to dignity, the right to adequate standard of living, the right to quality health and education amongst others,” the ES added.

For the Senior Human Rights Adviser, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Adwoa Kufuor Owusu, who graced the training, migration issues affect lives of individuals and communities.

Owusu said when migration is not managed properly by a country and its institutions, the challenges associated with it can lead to heinous human right violations.