Otti Appoints Convener, Coalition Of Disability Organizations, 13 Others As Special Assistants

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Alex Otti has appointed the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), and Convener Coalition of Disability Organizations (CODO), David Anyaele, Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities.

Advertisement

Otti also appointed Professor Udochukwu Ogbonna as the Chairman of Abia State Board of Internal Revenue.

Professor Ogbonna served as chairman of the BIR during the administration of former Governor Theodore Orji.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, 12 other new appointments were made by Otti.

The appointees includes: Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh, General Manager, Umuahia Capital Development. Authority; Justice K Nwankpa (retd.) – Ombudsman; and Dr Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business.

He also appointed Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe – Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu; Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu – Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer; and Godson Anucha – Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations.

Advertisement

Others are Miss Ure Abazie – DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency; Idika Mba Idika – Head, Government House Clinic; Charles Egonye – Technical Assistant to the Governor; and Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy.

Okezie Ezengwa was equally appointed Deputy General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Aba; while Kenechukwu Nwosu, was appointed Special Adviser, Education.